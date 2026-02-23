Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Shifting to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:16pm

Clayton isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Sacramento.

Clayton drew a rare start Saturday against the Heat, but he'll retreat to a bench role Monday as the Grizzlies have elected to tinker with the starting five. The Florida product is averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five matchups.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
