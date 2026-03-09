Walter Clayton News: Starting Monday
Clayton will start Monday's game against the Nets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With the Grizzlies being shorthanded in the front end of this back-to-back set, Clayton will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (two games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 8.0 points, 10.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest.
