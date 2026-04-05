Walter Clayton News: Starting Sunday
Clayton (hip) is available for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.
Clayton is back after a one-game absence. He'll slide into the starting lineup and should see heavy minutes Sunday, with Cam Spencer (back), Javon Small (thigh) and Ty Jerome (ankle) all unavailable. Clayton is averaging 8.9 points, 5.6 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.0 steals per game with the Grizzlies this season.
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