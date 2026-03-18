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Walter Clayton News: Won't start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Clayton won't start Wednesday's game against Denver.

With Ty Jerome (shoulder) back in the lineup after a one-game absence, Clayton will retreat to the second unit. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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