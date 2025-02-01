Walter Ellis News: Held scoreless as starter in loss

Ellis was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with one rebound and one block over 17 minutes in Friday's 103-94 G League loss to Maine.

Ellis struggled shooting from the field in limited time as a starter Friday, failing to connect on a shot from the field but leading the team with the lone block of the night. Ellis has appeared in 24 G League outings, averaging 14.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.