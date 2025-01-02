Walter Ellis News: Leads bench in scoring in defeat

Ellis notched 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 13 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.

Ellis provided a much-needed spark off the Wolves bench in the New Year's Day contest, leading all second unit players in scoring while concluding as one of four Iowa players with a double-digit point total. Ellis has appeared 13 G League games with the Wolves, tallying 2.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per outing.