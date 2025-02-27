Walter Ellis News: Pitches in off bench in loss

Ellis recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 20 minutes in Monday's 123-116 G League loss to San Diego.

Ellis provided a spark off the Iowa bench in Monday's contest, taking the court for a bench-leading minute total while putting forth a handful of points in a losing effort. Ellis has appeared in 32 games this season, averaging 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.