Walter Ellis News: Posts balanced outing off bench
Ellis finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.
Ellis had his hands on a bit of everything in Monday's contest despite struggling a bit from the field, boosting Iowa on both ends of the floor with a balanced showcase. Ellis has appeared in 18 G League contests this year, averaging 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per outing.
Walter Ellis
Free Agent
