Warith Alatishe Injury: Battling knee injury

Alatishe (knee) didn't play in Sunday's 124-113 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

The 26-year-old is nursing a knee injury, rendering his status uncertain moving forward. Through 21 G League regular-season contests, Alatishe is averaging 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.