Warith Alatishe Injury: Doesn't play Wednesday

Alatishe didn't play in Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Rip City Remix due to an illness.

Alatishe is averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks in 22.9 minutes across his 22 appearances this season. While the 25-year-old forward is shooting 60.1 percent from the field, he is also shooting 40.9 percent from the free-throw line.