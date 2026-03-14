Warith Alatishe News: Diverse output in return

Alatishe (knee) had six points (3-3 FG), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during 13 minutes in Friday's 138-116 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Alatishe did a good all-around job in the few minutes he played off the bench after recovering from the injury that sidelined him for one week. He'll push for more time on the floor as he builds momentum, but he might be part of a rotation with Olivier Sarr. Prior to the issue, Alatishe averaged 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game over a string of five starts.