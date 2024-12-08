Warith Alatishe News: Efficient in loss
Alatishe logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes Saturday during the Legends' 139-105 loss versus Rio Grande Valley.
Alatishe had an efficient shooting performance despite the loss as he connected on 85.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across his first 11 outings of the season.
Warith Alatishe
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now