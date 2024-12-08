Warith Alatishe News: Efficient in loss

Alatishe logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes Saturday during the Legends' 139-105 loss versus Rio Grande Valley.

Alatishe had an efficient shooting performance despite the loss as he connected on 85.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across his first 11 outings of the season.