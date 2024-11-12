Fantasy Basketball
Warith Alatishe News: Makes defensive impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Alatishe recorded nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.

Alatishe started at center for the Legends in their season opener. While Alatishe led his team in steals (five) and blocks (three), it came at the expense of picking up five fouls.

