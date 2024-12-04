Warith Alatishe News: Posts double-double in G League win

Alatishe finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 108-92 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Alatishe did a good job despite having the fewest minutes among the Legends' starting five in this game. The double-double increased his season count to two, which is the second-highest figure on the squad. He should remain a consistent source of rebounds if he continues to feature as a center going forward.