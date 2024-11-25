Warith Alatishe News: Secures 15 rebounds in G League

Alatishe collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes Monday in the G League Texas Legends' 100-98 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Alatishe posted an efficient shooting night, needing only eight attempts from the field to reach 12 points. However, the 24-year-old's most impressive contribution of the evening occurred on the glass, where he grabbed double-digit rebounds for the second time in six appearances this season.