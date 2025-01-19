Warith Alatishe News: Secures double-double in loss

Alatishe tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 129-123 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Alatishe led his team in rebounds and bench points on the way to his first double-double of the G League Regular Season. He's been a force on the boards of late, registering double-digit rebounds in back-to-back appearances.