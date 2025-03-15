Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warith Alatishe headshot

Warith Alatishe News: Solid outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Alatishe (illness) posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Alatishe returned to action Friday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to an illness. Alatishe was the Charge's second-leading bench scorer behind Elijah Hughes against Wisconsin.

Warith Alatishe
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now