Warren Washington headshot

Warren Washington Injury: Inactive again with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Washington was absent in Friday's 124-114 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle due to a concussion.

Washington was one of two players out with injuries in Friday's contest, remaining out of the lineup while recovering from a concussion. Washington has appeared in 20 G League contests this season, averaging 2.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

