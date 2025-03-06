Warren Washington News: Balanced effort off bench in loss

Washington tallied four points (2-2 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 18 minutes in Tuesday's 124-119 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Washington put together a balanced showcase off the Sioux Falls bench Tuesday, leading all bench players in rebounds and blocks while connecting on both of his shot attempts in a losing effort. Washington has appeared in 28 G League contests, averaging 3.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.