Warren Washington News: Balanced outing off bench in loss

Washington finished with six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester.

Washington provided a nice balanced performance off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds while ending second on the team in that area in a losing effort. Washington has appeared in 18 contests this season, averaging 10.7 points, 34.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.