Warren Washington News: Balanced outing off bench in loss
Washington finished with six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester.
Washington provided a nice balanced performance off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds while ending second on the team in that area in a losing effort. Washington has appeared in 18 contests this season, averaging 10.7 points, 34.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
Warren Washington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now