Warren Washington News: Limited time off bench in return

Washington recorded two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and two blocks over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 overtime G League win over Mexico City.

Washington returned Wednesday after recovering from a concussion, making an impact in the paint by recording a team-high-tying blocks total to go along with a trio of rebounds. Washington has appeared in 21 G League games, averaging 2.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.