Warren Washington headshot

Warren Washington News: Nears double-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Washington posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Washington put forth a balanced outing in Thursday's contest, posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds and steals while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Washington has appeared in 25 outings this season, averaging 3.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

