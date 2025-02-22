Warren Washington News: Nears double-double in victory
Washington posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.
Washington put forth a balanced outing in Thursday's contest, posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds and steals while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Washington has appeared in 25 outings this season, averaging 3.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Warren Washington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now