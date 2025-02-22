Warren Washington News: Nears double-double in victory

Washington posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Washington put forth a balanced outing in Thursday's contest, posting team-high-tying marks in rebounds and steals while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Washington has appeared in 25 outings this season, averaging 3.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.