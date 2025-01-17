Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Warren Washington headshot

Warren Washington News: Nears double figures off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Washington posted eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.

Washington provided a spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's high-scoring contest, leading all second unit players in rebounds while finishing two points shy of the double-digit mark. Washington has appeared in 12 G League contests this season, averaging 1.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per outing.

Warren Washington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now