Warren Washington News: Nears double figures off bench
Washington posted eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.
Washington provided a spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's high-scoring contest, leading all second unit players in rebounds while finishing two points shy of the double-digit mark. Washington has appeared in 12 G League contests this season, averaging 1.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per outing.
Warren Washington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now