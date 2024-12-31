Warren Washington News: Reaches double figures off bench

Washington tallied 10 points (5-5 FG) and seven rebounds over 14 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Washington led the way off the Sioux Falls bench in Monday's victory, leading all bench players in scoring while ending as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total despite playing just over 14 minutes. Washington has averaged 1.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks over 12 appearances this season.