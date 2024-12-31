Fantasy Basketball
Warren Washington

Warren Washington News: Reaches double figures off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 1:11pm

Washington tallied 10 points (5-5 FG) and seven rebounds over 14 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Washington led the way off the Sioux Falls bench in Monday's victory, leading all bench players in scoring while ending as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total despite playing just over 14 minutes. Washington has averaged 1.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks over 12 appearances this season.

Warren Washington
 Free Agent
