Warren Washington News: Sees 13 minutes

Washington (ankle) returned to action in Tuesday's 124-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes.
After missing Sunday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves, Washington was back in his usual role. He's been used sparingly by the Skyforce, playing an average of 14.9 points across 19 appearances.
