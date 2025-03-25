Fantasy Basketball
Warren Washington News: Sees 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:34am

Washington (ankle) returned to action in Tuesday's 124-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes.

After missing Sunday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves, Washington was back in his usual role. He's been used sparingly by the Skyforce, playing an average of 14.9 points across 19 appearances.

Warren Washington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
