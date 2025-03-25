Warren Washington News: Sees 13 minutes

Washington (ankle) returned to action in Tuesday's 124-113 G League win over the Rip City Remix, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes.

After missing Sunday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves, Washington was back in his usual role. He's been used sparingly by the Skyforce, playing an average of 14.9 points across 19 appearances.