Wendell Carter Injury: Cleared to play Thursday
Carter (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Carter did not play in the Magic's 126-109 win over the Wizards on Tuesday due to right ankle soreness. The veteran center has been given the green light to return Thursday, which should bump Goga Bitadze out of the Magic's starting lineup. Carter has averaged 10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 31.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
