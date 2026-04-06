Wendell Carter Injury: Fails to return vs. Detroit
Carter (neck) didn't return to Monday's game against the Pistons. He finished the night with 12 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes.
The timing of this injury is unfortunate for Carter and the Magic, who have three regular-season matchups remaining before gearing up for the playoffs. The team will presumably re-evaluate the 26-year-old Tuesday to determine his status for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
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