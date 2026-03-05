Wendell Carter Injury: Game-time call Thursday
Carter (ankle) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter missed Tuesday's game against the Wizards and remains day-to-day. From what it sounds like, both Carter and Anthony Black (quadriceps) could be game-time calls. If Carter is unable to play, Goga Bitadze and Mortiz Wagner will likely pick up the slack.
