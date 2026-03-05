Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Carter (ankle) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter missed Tuesday's game against the Wizards and remains day-to-day. From what it sounds like, both Carter and Anthony Black (quadriceps) could be game-time calls. If Carter is unable to play, Goga Bitadze and Mortiz Wagner will likely pick up the slack.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago