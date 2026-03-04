Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:47pm

Carter is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas with a sore left ankle.

Carter is in danger of missing consecutive outings with the ailment. Goga Bitadze would likely start at center if Carter is out again, with Moritz Wagner filling out the backup minutes in this case.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
