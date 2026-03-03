Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:07pm

Carter is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle soreness.

Carter was added to the injury report 90 minutes ahead of tipoff, so the issue appears to have popped up at the last second. He's appeared in 19 straight games for the Magic, and he'll presumably need to prove his health during warmups to extend this streak.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
