Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Late scratch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 3:43pm

Carter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Carter is a late scratch due to right knee tendonitis. The 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks across 29.8 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances (all starts). Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner are candidates to pick up more playing time in Carter's absence, though his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Dallas.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now