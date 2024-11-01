Wendell Carter Injury: Late scratch Friday

Carter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Carter is a late scratch due to right knee tendonitis. The 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks across 29.8 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances (all starts). Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner are candidates to pick up more playing time in Carter's absence, though his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Dallas.