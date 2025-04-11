Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 8:56am

Carter (hip) will not play Friday against the Pacers.

Carter will be sidelined for the first time since Nov. 25. He was previously carrying a questionable tag, so presumably, he's day-to-day. It remains to be seen if he'll play Sunday against the Hawks for the final game of the regular season. In the meantime, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze will likely soak up some additional minutes.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now