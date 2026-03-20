Wendell Carter Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Carter (ribs) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Carter remains day-to-day after missing Thursday's game against the Hornets. If Orlando's starting center misses another contest, the Magic will likely lean on Goga Bitadze and Mortiz Wagner.
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