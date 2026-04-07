Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:57pm

Carter is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with a nasal fracture.

Carter didn't return to Monday's win over the Pistons due to the injury. His absence would free up a spot in the starting lineup, which would likely be filled by Goga Bitadze and also put him in the streaming mix.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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