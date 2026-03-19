Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Carter is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a left rib contusion.

After being absent from the initial injury report, Carter is scratched from the lineup altogether Thursday. The veteran big man can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Lakers. Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner should split the center minutes versus Charlotte, putting both in the deep-league streaming mix.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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