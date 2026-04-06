Wendell Carter Injury: Unlikely to return Monday
Carter exited Monday's game against the Pistons due to a neck sprain and is doubtful to return.
The Magic will likely lean on Goga Bitadze down the stretch with Carter presumably shut down for the rest of the night. He can be considered day-to-day leading up to Wednesday's game against Minnesota, assuming he fails to return Monday.
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