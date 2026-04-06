Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter Injury: Unlikely to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 7:10pm

Carter exited Monday's game against the Pistons due to a neck sprain and is doubtful to return.

The Magic will likely lean on Goga Bitadze down the stretch with Carter presumably shut down for the rest of the night. He can be considered day-to-day leading up to Wednesday's game against Minnesota, assuming he fails to return Monday.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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