Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Carter will start Sunday's game against the Nets.

After three games off the bench, Carter will move back into the starting lineup, as the Magic will be without Anthony Black (back), Paolo Banchero (oblique), Franz Wagner (oblique) and Moritz Wagner (knee). As a starter this season, Carter has averaged 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now