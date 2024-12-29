Wendell Carter News: Back in starting lineup

Carter will start Sunday's game against the Nets.

After three games off the bench, Carter will move back into the starting lineup, as the Magic will be without Anthony Black (back), Paolo Banchero (oblique), Franz Wagner (oblique) and Moritz Wagner (knee). As a starter this season, Carter has averaged 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.