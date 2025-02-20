Wendell Carter News: Back in starting lineup

Carter is in the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Hawks.

It'll be Carter's first start since Jan. 25, forcing Goga Bitadze to head to the bench Thursday. Over 26 games with Orlando's first unit in 2024-25, Carter has averaged 8.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.4 minutes, so he should have some heightened fantasy value against Atlanta.