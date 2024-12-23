Wendell Carter News: Balance outing in return to bench
Carter racked up 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the Celtics.
Carter returned the Magic bench due to Trevelin Queen entering the starting five, but still made a strong impact while leading all bench players in scoring, rebounds, assists and blocks in a winning effort. Carter has reached double figures in scoring in six outings this season, adding seven or more boards in every one of those contests.
