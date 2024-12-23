Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter News: Bumped to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Carter won't start Monday's game against the Celtics.

Carter will come off the bench for the first time this season, yielding to Trevelin Queen in the starting five. With Moritz Wagner (knee) out for the season, the Magic could opt to stagger Carter and Goga Bitadze's playing time moving forward to preserve center depth. Despite coming off the bench, expect Carter to see a significant workload Monday.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
