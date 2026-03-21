Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Cleared to face Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 2:06pm

Carter (ribs) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Carter will shed a questionable tag to play in Saturday's contest. He had been dealing with a bruised left rib. Carter's return will likely push Goga Bitadze back to the second unit.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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