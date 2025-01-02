Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Carter produced 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to Detroit.

Carter finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season. He's scored in double digits in his last two starts, and he should remain in that role going forward due to the Magic's lack of depth in the frontcourt, or at least until Paolo Banchero (oblique) is ready to return.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now