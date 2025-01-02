Wendell Carter News: Comes close to double-double

Carter produced 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to Detroit.

Carter finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season. He's scored in double digits in his last two starts, and he should remain in that role going forward due to the Magic's lack of depth in the frontcourt, or at least until Paolo Banchero (oblique) is ready to return.