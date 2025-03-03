Wendell Carter News: Comes close to double-double

Carter posted 14 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Raptors.

Carter had to deal with the threat of Jakob Poeltl, who posted a solid stat line, but he still filled the stat sheet admirably, ending one board away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Feb. 12. Carter has started in each of the Magic's last six games and he's done a solid job, averaging 10.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch.