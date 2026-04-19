Wendell Carter News: Delivers in upset victory
Carter recorded 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 victory over the Pistons in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Carter was at his best in the win, chipping in across all major categories as Orlando came out of the blocks with a bang. While his production has been a little up and down throughout the season, Carter has been a consistent part of the rotation. After having limited Jalen Duren to just eight points and seven rebounds, Carter should expect a tougher go of things when the two teams meet again in Game 2.
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