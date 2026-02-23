Wendell Carter News: Double-double in Sunday's win
Carter chipped in 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 victory over the Clippers.
The double-double was the seventh of the season for Carter and his first since Jan. 4, while the 14 boards were a season high. The 26-year-old center has grabbed more than 10 rebounds in three of the last four games, but it's his offense that's been lagging -- he scored in single digits in eight straight games to begin February. On the month, Carter is averaging 6.7 points, 8.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes a contest while shooting a miserable 34.4 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 716 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, January 2628 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 2232 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More