Wendell Carter News: Double-doubles in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Carter had 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 95-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter recorded his first double-double of the series, albeit a modest one. Despite having nailed down the starting center position, Carter has been far from dominant. Through the first three games, Carter is averaging 10.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
