Wendell Carter News: Double-doubles in win
Carter closed Wednesday's 128-122 win over the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes.
Carter stepped up in this win, helping the Magic improve to 36-28 on the season. He's been a ninth-round value in nine-category fantasy formats over his last six games, averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.
