Wendell Carter News: Efficient outing in defeat
Carter produced 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to Chicago.
Carter delivered an efficient performance from the field Thursday, recording 17-plus points for just the third time on the season. The big man also sank two three-pointers, marking his fourth game with multiple triples through 51 regular-season appearances. Carter has started in each of the club's last eight outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 26.9 minutes per contest.
