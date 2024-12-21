Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter News: Ejected Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Carter was ejected from Saturday's game against the Heat after being assessed two technical fouls in the second quarter. He finished the game with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a block across 13 minutes.

The Magic saw Moritz Wagner (knee) depart earlier in the game with a non-contact knee injury and now Carter is gone, so they'll be extremely thin in terms of depth at center. This means Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac will see even more minutes in the frontcourt.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
