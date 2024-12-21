Wendell Carter News: Ejected Saturday

Carter was ejected from Saturday's game against the Heat after being assessed two technical fouls in the second quarter. He finished the game with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a block across 13 minutes.

The Magic saw Moritz Wagner (knee) depart earlier in the game with a non-contact knee injury and now Carter is gone, so they'll be extremely thin in terms of depth at center. This means Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac will see even more minutes in the frontcourt.