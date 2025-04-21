Wendell Carter News: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss
Carter chipped in four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Carter struggled to get going offensively in Game 1 in Boston, finishing with only four points. However, he did make an impact on the glass, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Celtics proved to be too much to handle for the Magic in this series opener, resulting in Orlando losing convincingly on the road.
