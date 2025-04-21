Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Carter chipped in four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter struggled to get going offensively in Game 1 in Boston, finishing with only four points. However, he did make an impact on the glass, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Celtics proved to be too much to handle for the Magic in this series opener, resulting in Orlando losing convincingly on the road.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
